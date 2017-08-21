Saints' Coby Fleener: Suits up against Chargers
Fleener caught one of four passes for six yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.
Coming off of an undisclosed injury, Fleener played deep into Sunday's contest. While he didn't make any big plays in the passing game, his chip block on Joey Bosa will likely make the gif rounds this week. Fleener posted his lowest catch and target totals since his rookie season last year and has a ways to go before fans start forgetting about the Jimmy Graham glory days. Fleener has topped four touchdowns in a season just once in five years, so it's fair to wonder if he'll ever become a big stat-gainer if he doesn't become one soon.
