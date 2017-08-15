Play

Saints' Coby Fleener: Taking part in team drills

Fleener (undisclosed) has been taking part in team drills at practice, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Fleener missed some time in early August with an undisclosed injury, but he should be good to go for Sunday's preseason game in San Diego. He's locked in as the Saints' top tight end for a second straight year, hoping an improved understanding of the New Orleans offense will lead to a more consistent campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories