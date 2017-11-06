Saints' Coby Fleener: Totals most yards since Week 1
Fleener caught two passes on two targets for 46 yards in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.
Although Josh Hill was announced as the Saints' starting tight end ahead of Fleener in advance of the game, Hill failed to see a single target in the contest. Fleener, meanwhile, had his yardage total since Week 1 -- though it's worth noting that most of his yards came on a broken play where he was uncovered in the middle of the field for a 33-yard gain. The talented tight end still has just eight total receptions in his last six games and should probably be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
