Saints' Coby Fleener: Two catches in Week 4
Fleener caught two passes on four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.
After scoring garbage-time touchdowns in consecutive weeks to begin the year, Fleener has been quiet the last two games. There's a chance that Fleener could see a bump in playing time after fellow tight end Josh Hill, with whom Fleener typically splits snaps, suffered a concussion in Week 4, but it won't happen in Week 5, as the Saints are on bye.
