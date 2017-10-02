Saints' Coby Fleener: Two catches in Week 4

Fleener caught two passes on four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.

After scoring garbage-time touchdowns in consecutive weeks to begin the year, Fleener has been quiet the last two games. There's a chance that Fleener could see a bump in playing time after fellow tight end Josh Hill, with whom Fleener typically splits snaps, suffered a concussion in Week 4, but it won't happen in Week 5, as the Saints are on bye.