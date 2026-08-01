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Saints' Cody Hardy: Removed from NFI list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hardy (illness) was removed from the Saints' active/non-football injury list Friday after passing his physical, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hardy is now clear to participate in training camp practices and preseason games as he he looks to make a case for a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster for the 2026 season. He signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in late April following his final college season at North Carolina, when he mostly contributed as a run blocker and finished with six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns across five games.

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