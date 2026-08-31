The Saints claimed Wooden off waivers from the Colts on Monday.

Wooden will head to New Orleans after being waived by Indianapolis. The 2023 fourth-rounder spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Packers, finishing the 2025 regular season with 50 tackles (26 solo) and one pass defense across 17 games (16 starts). Cameron Jordan's status for Week 1 against the Lions is up in the air due to a hamstring issue, and with Bryan Bresee (knee) on the season-ending IR, Wooden figures to see plenty of snaps in a starting role in 2026.