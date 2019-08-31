Jumper was placed on injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury Friday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jumper didn't play in 2018 after going undrafted out of Tennessee. Barring an injury settlement with the Saints he'll remain sidelined for all of 2019 as well.

