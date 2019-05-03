Kaufusi signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Kaufusi had a big senior year at BYU with 56 tackles (9.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks and two passes defensed before his season was cut short in November due to a right foot injury, though he now appears healthy. The 6-foot-9, 278-pound defensive end also played basketball during his first three years with the Cougars.

Our Latest Stories