Saints' Corey Fuller: Out with undisclosed injury
Fuller (undisclosed) is not practicing Saturday, Herbie Teope of NOLA.com reports.
Fuller left Friday's practice for unknown reasons and is not participating Saturday either, instead working with trainers on the sidelines. It isn't clear what he could be dealing with or when he might return.
