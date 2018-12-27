Saints' Cornelius Lucas: Re-signs with Saints
Lucas signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lucas was previously waived by the Saints on Dec. 22, but now rejoins the team following the release of Josh Robinson. The decision to re-sign Lucas to the 53-man roster could be a sign that the Saints plan to rest some offensive linemen Week 17.
