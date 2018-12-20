Saints' Cornelius Lucas: Signs with Saints
Lucas signed a contract with New Orleans on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lucas replaces Derek Newton, who was released Thursday, as a backup lineman on the Saints' roster. He isn't likely to see much action barring a rash of injuries at the position.
