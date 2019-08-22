Saints' Craig Robertson: Dealing with injury
Robertson was forced to leave Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers due to undisclosed reasons, Herbie Teope of Nola.com reports.
It's unclear how Robertson picked up the injury, but the team signed fellow linebacker Will Compton on Wednesday, suggesting it's a more serious issue. While the depth linebacker in sidelined, expect Compton to fill in at the backup middle linebacker postion.
