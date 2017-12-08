Saints' Craig Robertson: Eight tackles on Thursday
Robertson had eight tackles (six solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Robertson played nearly every defensive snap in Atlanta and should continue to be a solid option in most IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Craig Robertson: Fumble recovery in Week 13•
-
Saints' Craig Robertson: Produces in Week 12•
-
Saints' Craig Robertson: Quiet in Week 11 win•
-
Saints' Craig Robertson: Productive in Week 7•
-
Saints' Craig Robertson: Huge game in Week 6•
-
Saints' Craig Robertson: Leads Saints in tackles in 2016•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.