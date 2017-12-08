Saints' Craig Robertson: Eight tackles Thursday
Robertson had eight tackles (six solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Robertson played nearly every defensive snap in Atlanta and, with 18 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery over his last three games, should continue to be a solid option in most IDP leagues.
