Saints' Craig Robertson: Gets first sack of season
Robertson recorded two solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 48-7 win over the Eagles.
Robertson earned his first sack of the season, as the Saints defense completely dominated Carson Wentz throughout the game. The sixth-year linebacker has just 10 tackles in a depth role and shouldn't be considered in IDP leagues.
