Robertson totaled eight tackles (five solo), one interception and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Robertson saw more playing time in Week 14 with injuries piled up on defense, and he turned the increased snaps into a highly-productive afternoon. He contributed the only interception on the day for either team, grabbing a tipped ball in the third quarter. Robertson could be in line for more playing time moving forward after this quality performance.