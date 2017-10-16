Saints' Craig Robertson: Huge game in Week 6
Robertson had 11 tackles (four solo), a sack, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 52-38 win against the Lions.
Like many on the Saints defense, Robertson had a huge statistical day against the Lions. On one second-quarter play, Robertson completed the coveted defensive hat trick, recovering his own forced fumble on a sack of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Even though he led the Saints in tackles last season, Robertson's playing time had taken a huge hit with the defense skewing younger this year. However, with rookie linebacker Alex Anzalone suffering a season-ending injury last week, Robertson has seen a huge increase in snaps the last two games. While the veteran linebacker isn't likely to force a ton of turnovers or post huge sack totals, Robertson is a sideline-to-sideline tackler that is now worth owning in many IDP leagues.
