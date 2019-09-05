Robertson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Robertson picked up his hamstring injury during a preseason game against the Chargers. If Robertson is unable to suit up versus the Texans on Monday, the Saints could struggle to provide solid linebacker depth.

