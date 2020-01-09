Play

Robertson totaled 27 tackles (20 solo), 1.0 sacks and an interception during the 2019 NFL season.

Encouragingly, he more than doubled his offensive snaps from last season, though Robertson still only took the field for a meager 193. He's seen his playing time and production drop off substantially over the last two seasons, though Robertson will be back in 2020 for the final year of his current deal.

