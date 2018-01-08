Robertson made five tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.

Robertson played 66 of the Saints' 74 defensive snaps against Carolina, in addition to 12 special teams snaps, but was quiet most of the afternoon. After logging a career-best 115 total tackles last year, Robertson has been much less productive in his second season in New Orleans, with a mere 80 total tackles this year. Still, Robertson remains one of the Saints' starting linebackers and should be at least a decent IDP option in playoff fantasy leagues against the Vikings next week.