Saints' Craig Robertson: Produces in Week 12
Robertson had seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
After a pair of quiet games, Robertson came through with a solid performance in Los Angeles. Despite seeing only minimal playing time during the first few weeks of the season, Robertson's 48 total tackles on the year now rank third among Saints defenders. The six-year pro should continue to be a high-floor option in most IDP leagues.
