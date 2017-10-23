Saints' Craig Robertson: Productive in Week 7
Robertson had six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Packers.
The linebacker again played every defensive snap for New Orleans, posting another productive performance. With rookie linebacker Alex Anzalone out for the season, Robertson should continue to be a solid source of tackles for IDP owners.
