Robertson had three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's win against the Redskins.

Robertson again played every defensive snap for New Orleans but his production lagged. In fact, the starting outside linebacker has notched just seven total tackles in his last two games combined. Robertson recorded a career-high 115 tackles last year and has flashed in some big performance this season (11 tackles in Week 6 against the Lions), so his recent dip in production is difficult to explain. Fantasy owners should probably just hold tight and hope for a rebound performance in Week 12 against the Rams.