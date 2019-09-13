Saints' Craig Robertson: Ready to go
Robertson (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Saints, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Robertson will make his 2019 debut in a revenge game against the Rams. His defensive contributions will be limited behind Demario Davis on the depth chart, but expect Robertson to play a role on special teams.
