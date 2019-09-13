Play

Robertson (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Saints, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Robertson will make his 2019 debut in a revenge game against the Rams. His defensive contributions will be limited behind Demario Davis on the depth chart, but expect Robertson to play a role on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week