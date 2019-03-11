Saints' Craig Robertson: Staying with Saints
Robertson is re-signing with New Orleans on a two-year deal, Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune reports.
The special teams captain elected to stay with the team that he's spent his last three seasons with. In 2018, he accumulated 14 tackles (11 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble primarily playing on special teams. Robertson will likely continue his role as a depth linebacker and a special teams mainstay.
