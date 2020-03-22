Play

Swearinger inked a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Saints on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Swearinger was a late signing in Week 15 by the Saints and the team elected to keep him around. In five games between the Raiders and Saints, the 28-year-old produced 22 tackles (15 solo) and two pass breakups. He'll provide depth at safety for the Saints heading into the 2020 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories