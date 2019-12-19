Play

Swearinger signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Swearinger was let go by the Raiders last week and will now join a playoff team down the stretch. The 28-year-old provides depth at safety with Vonn Bell (knee) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion) not healthy.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories