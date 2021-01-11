site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' D.J. Swearinger: No longer on COVID list
RotoWire Staff
Jan 11, 2021
1 min read
Swearinger was activated from the COVID-19 list on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Swearinger is able to rejoin the
Saints ahead of their NFC divisional-round matchup on Sunday against Tampa Bay after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols. The 29-year-old's return will hopefully provide depth to the Saints' secondary. More News
