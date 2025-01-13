Holker appeared in 12 regular-season games for New Orleans in 2024, nabbing three of four targets for 21 yards.

Holker did not play in the first four games of the season before appearing in 12 of the final 13 contests. The undrafted rookie out of Colorado State was buried on the depth chart behind veteran tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau (knee) for much of the season, but he got some more opportunities after Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending ACL tear Week 13. Holker recorded three catches over the final five games of the season, including two receptions during the 27-19 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 18. Johnson is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the 34-year-old Hill has just one season remaining on his contract with the Saints. Holker could have a path to a more significant role if the Saints don't bring back Johnson and/or Hill for the 2025 campaign.