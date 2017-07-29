Swann (undisclosed) has returned to the practice field from the PUP list, WWL Radio reports.

Swann failed his physical on Thursday prior to the commencement of training camp, and was subsequently placed on the physically unable to perform list. However, he has quickly returned to practice, so whatever the issue was appears to have been resolved. The 24-year-old missed the entirety of the 2016 season due to a groin injury. He will be competing for a spot on the final roster providing depth at corner during training camp.