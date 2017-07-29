Saints' Damian Swann: Off PUP list
Swann (undisclosed) has returned to the practice field from the PUP list, WWL Radio reports.
Swann failed his physical on Thursday prior to the commencement of training camp, and was subsequently placed on the physically unable to perform list. However, he has quickly returned to practice, so whatever the issue was appears to have been resolved. The 24-year-old missed the entirety of the 2016 season due to a groin injury. He will be competing for a spot on the final roster providing depth at corner during training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...