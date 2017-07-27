Saints' Damian Swann: Placed on PUP list
Swann (undisclosed) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday after he failed his physical, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Swann missed all of last season with a groin injury. It's unclear if that is the reason for his failed physical or if he's suffering from another injury. At this time he has no timetable for recovery. When he does return, he'll be competing for a depth secondary role.
