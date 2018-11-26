Arnold has a chest injury and was a limited participant at Monday's practice.

Arnold had a breakout effort with four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, but apparently didn't escape the game unscathed. The 23-year-old played only 12 offensive snaps -- including snaps late in the fourth quarter -- making the specifics of the injury unclear. Arnold will likely need to practice fully Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid an injury designation for Thursday's game at Dallas.

