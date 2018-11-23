Arnold caught four of six targets, accounting for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 31-17 win against the Falcons.

The second-year tight end had by far his best outing as a pro on Thanksgiving night, setting career highs in receptions, targets and yards, while picking up his first touchdown in seven appearances as a member of the active roster. Arnold slipped past Sharrod Neasman on a seam route, and laid out to haul in a 25-yard Drew Brees touchdown pass midway through the third quarter that helped New Orleans capture a three-possession advantage over Atlanta. Even facing a Cowboys defense in Week 13 that's allows the fifth-most tight end receiving yards this season (705), Arnold is little more than a deep-league dart throw, with Benjamin Watson having averaged 1.8 more targets per game prior to this Thursday night revelation.