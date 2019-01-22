Saints' Dan Arnold: Catches 12 passes in 2018
Arnold hauled in 12 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown while appearing in 10 games in 2018.
Arnold spent his rookie year on injured reserve in 2017 after going undrafted out of division three Wisconsin-Platteville. He transitioned to tight end this offseason and flashed some potential for New Orleans. He'll look to continue improving at the position and work his way up the depth chart in 2019.
