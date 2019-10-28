Arnold secured two of three targets for 25 yards in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arnold got in some additional snaps with Jared Cook (ankle) out, but he's clearly behind Josh Hill on the depth chart, limiting his already-meager upside. Arnold isn't more than a deep-league TE2 at this point.

