Saints' Dan Arnold: Competing for a job
Arnold is competing for a roster spot, Sean Fazende of FOX 8 Sports reports.
With Jared Cook and Josh Hill locked into roster spots, there seems to be a competition brewing for the No. 3 role behind them. Joining Arnold in that endeavor is Garrett Griffin and seventh-round rookie Alize Mack. It seems to be a wide-open race at this point and only training camp will decide the victor. In 10 games with the Saints in 2018, Arnold caught 12 of 19 targets for 150 yards and one touchdown.
