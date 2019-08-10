Arnold caught two of three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Arnold finished third on the team in receiving yards and tied for third in targets, punctuating his performance with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. It was an impressive preseason debut for Arnold, who currently sits third on the depth chart behind Jared Cook and Josh Hill. Neither of his aforementioned teammates contributed in this one, but they should combine for a sizable share of the snaps in the next contest against the Chargers.