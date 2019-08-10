Saints' Dan Arnold: Finds end zone in preseason opener
Arnold caught two of three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Vikings.
Arnold finished third on the team in receiving yards and tied for third in targets, punctuating his performance with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. It was an impressive preseason debut for Arnold, who currently sits third on the depth chart behind Jared Cook and Josh Hill. Neither of his aforementioned teammates contributed in this one, but they should combine for a sizable share of the snaps in the next contest against the Chargers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...