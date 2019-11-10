Play

Arnold (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Arnold was promoted from the practice squad Oct. 19. He played in two games while Jared Cook (ankle) was sidelined, catching two of four targets for 25 yards. Cook is healthy now, so Arnold will serve as a healthy scratch.

