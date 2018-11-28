Arnold (chest) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Arnold was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. The second-year tight end picked up a chest injury during his Week 12 breakout game against the Falcons, in which he brought in four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, but appears to have fully recovered. He'll attempt to log another strong outing against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.