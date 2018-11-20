Saints' Dan Arnold: Two catches in Week 11
Arnold caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's win against the Eagles.
Arnold hauled in both his targets but the rookie tight end played just 15 of the Saints' 70 offensive snaps. While his role has grown the last few weeks, he remains third on the tight-end depth chart in New Orleans, behind Josh Hill and Benjamin Watson.
