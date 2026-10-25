Carlson went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during Sundays' 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Paris.

Carlson connected on a 38-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but his 52-yarder in the fourth missed wide right and gave the Steelers the ball back with good field position. He's missed one kick in each of his last five games, and head coach Kellen Moore told reporters after Sunday's contest that "it's fair to evaluate" Carlson's kicking issues to open the season, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. The Saints will be on a bye for Week 8, so the team could bring in another kicker to compete with Carlson before their next game in Week 9 against the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 8.