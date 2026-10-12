Carlson went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

It was a quiet day for Carlson due to the Saints' struggles on offense. New Orleans' only touchdown of Sunday's game came on an 87-yard scoop-and-score by safety Jonas Sanker, though Carlson missed the point-after try that would have given the Saints a 14-13 lead late in the third quarter. Carlson has made one or zero field goals in four of five games this season and has not attempted a field goal in two of the Saints' last three games. He's 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-13 on extra-point tries heading in the Saints' Week 6 road game against the Giants on Oct. 18.