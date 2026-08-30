Carlson has won the Saints' kicker competition, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carlson was the last one to enter New Orleans' three-man competition but is also the last man standing. After signing with the Saints on Monday, Carlson has made the 53-man roster Sunday, while Tanner Brown and Charlie Smyth have both been cut. Carlson converted only 22 of 27 field-goal attempts (81.5 percent) for the Raiders in the 2025 regular season, but he has a career conversion rate of 86.9 percent.