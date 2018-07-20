Saints' Daniel Lasco: Moved to PUP list
Lasco (neck) cleared waivers and was moved to the Saints' Physically Unable to Perform list, according to the leagues' official transaction log.
Lasco was waived Wednesday after failing his physical earlier in the week. While he's now back with the Saints, the team hasn't provided a timeline for when Lasco will be back in action.
