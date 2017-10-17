Saints' Daniel Lasco: Promoted to active roster
Lasco was promoted to the Saints' active roster Tuesday, John Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Lasco will become the No. 4 back on the Saints depth chart after starting the season on the practice squad. Look for second-year pro to play more of a role on special teams as Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are poised to handle the majority of the reps out of the backfield.
