Lasco (neck) has full motion in all of his extremities and will undergo further evaluation Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints received terrific news following Lasco's injury. At first glance, there was no telling how severe the injure was. But, following preliminary tests, we can exhale a sigh of relief knowing the neck injury isn't life-threatening. As of right now, there is no timetable for Lasco's return.