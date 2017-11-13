Saints' Daniel Lasco: Shows full motion of extremities, set to undergo more tests
Lasco (neck) has full motion in all of his extremities and will undergo further evaluation Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints received terrific news following Lasco's injury. At first glance, there was no telling how severe the injure was. But, following preliminary tests, we can exhale a sigh of relief knowing the neck injury isn't life-threatening. As of right now, there is no timetable for Lasco's return.
