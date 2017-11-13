Saints' Daniel Lasco: Suffers season-ending injury
Lasco suffered a bulging disc in Sunday's game against the Bills and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There was serious concern when Lasco was taking off the field in an ambulance, but after the injury was deemed to not be life-threatening, it's even better news to know that it also isn't career-ending. There's no report as to how long Lasco will be recovering for, but the expectation is that he will be able to make a full recovery. The running back was primarily used on special teams this season.
