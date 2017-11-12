Lasco was taken off the field in an ambulance during Sunday's matchup with the Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It was a scary sight in Buffalo, as Lasco had his head and neck stabilized on a backboard before being loaded onto the ambulance. The injury was sustained on kickoff coverage, and hopefully Lasco is able to recover quickly.

