Ellerbe (foot) has been cleared to play and will soon be released from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ellerbe was waived/injured in late July by the Saints and thus landed on the team's injured reserve. But now, upon clearance, he'll be free to sign with whichever team he wants. While the linebacker has a rough injury history, many teams will likely be in pursuit of Ellerbe as soon as he is officially a free agent.