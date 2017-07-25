Saints' Dannell Ellerbe: Placed on Injured Reserve
Ellerbe (foot) was placed on Injured Reserve by the Saints on Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Ellerbe had originally been placed on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, but the Saints plan to waive the outside linebacker upon his medical clearance. Ellerbe has yet to remain healthy for a full 16-game season, but racked up 101 tackles in 15 games with the Dolphins in 2013. Several teams will likely be in pursuit of the veteran upon his potential release from New Orleans. Stephone Anthony, Alex Anzalone, Michael Mauti and Manti Te'o (Achilles) will battle for reps at outisde linebacker with Ellerbe out.
